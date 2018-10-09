Turkey's Finance Minister Berat Albayrak on Tuesday announced "an all-out war" against inflation – which reached more than 24 percent last month, the highest in 15 years, following a 40 percent slide of the lira against the dollar this year.

Albayrak said his plan will see inflation recede in October, promising businesses a discount on high-interest loans.

TRT World 's senior business producer Mobin Nasir has more.

'All-out war'

"This programme for an all-out war with inflation will further boost investor confidence," said Albayrak.

Under the programme, Albayrak said there will be no increases in electricity and natural gas prices through the end of the year, and the government will support businesses to prevent layoffs.