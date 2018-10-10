Fifty-one people were killed when the bus they were travelling in overturned and its entire roof was ripped off in an accident in western Kenya early on Wednesday, police said.

"It is unfortunate that we have lost 51 people," Kenya's police chief Joseph Boinnet told Capital FM radio.

According to police, the bus was travelling from Nairobi to the western town of Kakamega and carrying 52 passengers.

The Kenyan Red Cross wrote on Twitter that it had overturned. However, more details on the cause of the accident were not immediately available.