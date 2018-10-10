A fifteen-member Saudi ‘hit squad’ is being blamed for the disappearance of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to Turkish security sources familiar with the case, who asked not to be named.

The security sources told TRT World that the "hit squad" took the CCTV footage from the Saudi consulate in Istanbul when they left Turkey.

“Two possibilities: Either he was killed at the consulate and his body transported out onto the planes onward to Dubai or Cairo and then Riyadh, or he was abducted at the consulate and renditioned back to Saudi Arabia.”

The allegation that Khashoggi was killed in the consulate has been rejected by Saudi Arabia, which claims the dissident journalist left the premises alive.

Photos of the 15 men checking in to hotels in Turkey’s largest city Istanbul surfaced early Wednesday morning on local Turkish media, more than a week after Jamal Khashoggi went missing inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

A Twitter thread claims to have matched several identities of the "hit squad" released by Turkish media with men in Saudi Arabia who are allegedly either part of Saudi Arabia’s security forces or government employees.

TRT World can only independently verify one of these claims as being accurate, according to a Turkish security source. The source confirms that Salah Muhammed al Tubaigy heads a forensic evidence unit in Saudi Arabia’s General Security Directorate.

Whether this refers to the General Directorate for Investigation, part of the new Saudi state security departments created last year, is still unclear.

Turkey's public broadcaster TRT World has obtained video footage which shows the Saudi government critic Jamal Khashoggi entering the Saudi consulate on October 2. The video also shows alleged Saudi planes and agents, which Turkish officials want to investigate in relation to the dissident journalist's disappearance.

A screenshot of Khashoggi entering the consulate – taken by a Turkish police camera at 1:14 pm on October 2 – is the last known image of the journalist who was living in exile between Washington DC and Istanbul.

Anonymous Turkish sources say the 15 men flew into Istanbul in two private Gulfstream IV jets with tail numbers HZ-SK1 and HZ-SK2. Sources say the men stayed at the mission hours before and after Khashoggi entered the consulate, then moving on to the residence of the Saudi consul general a few hundred metres from the consulate itself.

The men are said to have then left for the private jet enclosure in Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport. After a brief search, Turkish security officials, showing CCTV footage, say the two planes carrying the 15 Saudis departed Istanbul.