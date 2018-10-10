At least nine people died, including two British nationals, and six others were missing on Wednesday in devastating flash floods on the Spanish holiday island of Majorca, authorities said.

One witness told a local newspaper he had to swim out of his car through a window to safety.

"I swam 500 metres (1,650 feet) through the torrent until I got to a house," Manuel Torrescusa told the Diario de Mallorca.

"I hardly had any clothes on me as they all got caught on a metal fence when I was swimming."

'Lots of vacation homes'

A spokesman for the Spanish central government's office in the Balearic Islands told AFP nine people had died while six others had been formally identified as missing.

He warned there could be more people missing.

Antonia Bauza, deputy mayor of Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, told Spanish radio that two British nationals were among the dead.

She said there were also Britons among the missing.

Neither the emergency services, police nor the British foreign office were able to confirm this when contacted by AFP.

"We have lots of vacation homes," Bauza said.

Emergency services in the archipelago updated information regularly on Twitter, sending out tweets in Spanish, Catalan, English and German in an indication of the prevalence of tourists and foreign residents on the island.

Ibiza, Formentera on alert