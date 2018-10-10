Maduro assassination plot suspect falls to death under murky circumstances
WORLD
3 MIN READ
Maduro assassination plot suspect falls to death under murky circumstancesVenezuelan president's critics accuse the government of murdering Fernando Alban after officials give contradictory statements regarding the events leading to his death.
Family members of Fernando Alban seen mourning outside the headquarters of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service. / Getty Images
Adam BensaidAdam Bensaid
October 10, 2018

A suspect in the attempted assassination of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro died under suspicious circumstances on Monday.

Venezuelan officials say that Fernando Alban, a 56-year-old councillor and Maduro critic, committed suicide after jumping out of the tenth-floor window of the Bolivarian Intelligence Service in Caracas.

Maduro’s detractors, however, have accused the regime of murdering Alban as part of a severe crackdown on opposition groups and human rights activists.

Alban was arrested on October 5 for his alleged involvement in the botched assassination attempt on August 4, when explosive-laden drones flew toward Maduro while he gave a speech at a military parade. 

At least two explosions missed Maduro, who escaped unscathed, while seven national guard members were injured.

Contradictory statements

Venezuela's interior minister Nestor Luis Reverol tweeted on Monday that Alban threw himself out of a window while being moved to court. 

RECOMMENDED

This narrative contradicts Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab's statement. The AG said that Alban flung himself from the window after asking permission to go to the bathroom.

Alban’s lawyer Joel Garcia claims that Saab's account is "totally false," as Alban would not have been able to go anywhere unaccompanied, let alone to a bathroom of the most secure intelligence agency in the country. 

Officials outside of Venezuela also decried Alban's death. Luis Almagro, the secretary-general of the Organization of American States, tweeted that Alban’s death was a result of a "torturing and homicidal regime.” 

Alban was one of several arrested by Venezuelan authorities in the sweeping crackdown following the attempt on the president’s life.

Maduro alleges there is a far-right plot to unseat him, and pinned the blame for the assassination on former Colombian president Juan Manuel Santos. Though Maduro claims to have evidence linking Colombia to the attack, he has yet to disclose it.

Colombia has denied all such allegations.

Human rights groups have accused Maduro's administration of holding hundreds of political prisoners on false charges in an attempt to crack down on dissent. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US proposes critical minerals trade bloc aimed at countering China in rare move with allies
Erdogan, Sisi push Türkiye-Egypt cooperation as Gaza crisis, regional conflicts dominate talks
Gulf Clan, major Colombia drug cartel, halts peace talks after Trump-Petro pact