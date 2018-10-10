Nikki Haley, the first woman governor of South Carolina and the second Indian-American governor in the United States, is now leaving her post as the US ambassador to the United Nations.

Although she had no prior experience in the field of international relations, she became a well-known diplomat after US President Donald Trump announced her designation as the US ambassador in November 2016.

During her two-year tenure at the UN, Haley has made remarks against those who opposed the US agenda at the international forum.

Haley was most temperamental when the subject of Israel came up since the Zionist nation has enjoyed blind and endless support from the US during the Trump presidency.

Here are some of the remarkable events she will be remembered for:

March 30, 2017

Haley defended President Donald Trump's executive order banning immigration from six Muslim-majority countries, saying it is meant to keep the country safe and not against any religion.

However before joining the Trump administration, she had taken a pro-immigrant stance especially against any travel ban on the basis of religion.

June 7, 2017

She threatened US withdrawal from the Human Rights Council, accusing it of "hypocrisy" and being "anti-Israel."

The threat, which the Trump administration had maintained for months, followed the call for an investigation by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights into Israel killing civilians with warplanes.

Her threat was not empty because the US made the move after one year in June 2018.

December 7, 2017

Haley reversed the statement she had made before the US Congress that Qatar was funding Hamas.

Earlier on June 28, Haley had claimed that Qatar was “funding Hamas” during a hearing before the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

December 18, 2017

She described a UN security council resolution calling for the withdrawal of Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, as an insult, saying the US won’t be told where it can put its embassy.