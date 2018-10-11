Wall Street stocks plummeted Wednesday as worries about surging US interest rates and the impact of trade disputes prompted a broad-based selloff that slashed more than three percentage points from major indices.

The rout in US shares came on the heels of substantial losses on European bourses, due in part to tensions between Brussels and Rome over Italian budget plans that have revived fears about the eurozone.

"There are a number of worries for investors right now, from the pace of rising bond yields and the impact on investor sentiment, to Italy's populist coalition playing a game of chicken with the European Commission, stalling Brexit negotiations and the ongoing trade conflict between the US and China," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda trading group.

Many of the biggest US names fell hard, with Apple, Boeing and Facebook all slumping more than four percent and Amazon, Nike and Microsoft dumping more than five percent.

As Hurricane Michael pummeled Florida, Wall Street was battered by storms as well, with the Dow shedding about 830 points, in the biggest fall since February, to close the day at 25,498.74.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index plummeted 4.1 percentage points to finish the session at 7,422.05, its worst fall in percentage terms since the surprise Brexit vote in June 2016.

The White House, which has touted Wall Street records as proof of the success of President Donald Trump's economic program, downplayed Wednesday's losses.

"The fundamentals and future of the US economy remain incredibly strong," press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

Citing low unemployment and strong business confidence, Sanders said, "President Trump's economic policies are the reasons for these historic successes and they have created a solid base for continued growth."

But analysts were more concerned.

"The selling is not panicking, but it's persistent," Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare said of the proceedings. "It's all about investors rethinking their exposure to stocks."

O'Hare attributed the losses to worries about higher interest rates, but also cited a "broad-scale deterioration in sentiment" as investors realized that the pullback on Wall Street failed to prompt bargain hunting that would stabilised prices, as has been the norm in recent years.

Stocks have been under pressure since the yield on 10-year US Treasury bonds jumped above three percentage points last week, a sudden move that raised fears of an overheating economy, speeding inflation and more aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate increases.

Last week's jump in yields followed strong US data, but many analysts have been anticipating dynamics in the bond market to change due to expectations that central banks in Europe and Japan will soon phase out bond-buying programs.