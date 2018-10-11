Turkey's public broadcaster TRT World has obtained video footage which shows the Saudi government critic Jamal Khashoggi entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2. The video also shows alleged Saudi planes and agents, whom Turkish officials want to investigate in relation to the dissident journalist's disappearance.

Separately, Turkish newspaper Sabah published photos on Wednesday of what it said was a 15-member "assassination squad" allegedly sent to target Khashoggi.

Turkish officials fear Khashoggi was killed at the consulate, an allegation rejected by Saudi Arabia, which says he left the premises alive.

TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood reports.

Turkey has been given permission to search the diplomatic post, an extraordinary development that shows the increasing international pressure the kingdom faces over Khashoggi's disappearance.

The Sabah report published images of the men apparently taken at passport control. It said they checked into two hotels in Istanbul on October 2, the day Khashoggi went missing, and left later that day.

Eight suspects identified

Eight out of 15 suspects believed to be linked to the disappearance of Khashoggi have been identified, Anadolu Agency reported on Wednesday.

According to the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media, 15 Saudis aboard a private jet and a charter plane with tail numbers HZ SK1 and HK SK2 landed at the Istanbul Ataturk Airport.

Names of the suspects are: Muhammed Saad H Alzahrani, Thaar Ghaleb T Alharbi, Mustafa Muhammed M Almadani, Meshal Saad M Albostani, Waleed Abdullah M Alsehri, Salah Muhammed A Tubaigy, Mansur Othman M Abahussain and Naif Hassan S Alarifi.

US demands answers

More than 20 Republican and Democratic senators instructed US President Donald Trump to order an investigation into Khashoggi's disappearance under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.

The legislation authorizes the imposition of sanctions for perpetrators of extrajudicial killings, torture or other gross human rights violations.

Trump said on Wednesday the US is “demanding” answers from Saudi Arabia about the disappearance of Khashoggi.