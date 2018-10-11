The crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, sought to lure missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi back to Saudi Arabia and detain him, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

The Washington Post columnist has not been heard from since October 2, when he visited the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, amid speculation that he was killed by Saudi authorities.

The Washington Post said there are US intelligence intercepts of Saudi officials discussing the plan.

According to some friends of Khashoggi, over the past four months, senior Saudi officials close to bin Salman had called Khashoggi to offer him protection and even a high-level job working for the government if he returned to his home country.

The report said Khashoggi was "skeptical" over the offers and told one of his friends that the "Saudi government would never make good on its promises not to harm him".

"He said: ‘Are you kidding? I don’t trust them one bit,’" Khaled Saffuri, an Arab American political activist, was quoted as saying by The Washington Post.

A citizen of Saudi Arabia, Khashoggi served as editor of multiple Saudi newspapers including Arab News and Al Watan.

During his residency in the US, he lived in northern Virginia and was a contributor to The Washington Post.

TRT World's Ahmet Alioglu is front of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul with updates.

Erdogan questions Saudi explanation

Turkey cannot remain silent over the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying by Hurriyet newspaper on Thursday, adding Turkey is investigating all aspects of the case.

Erdogan told reporters on a flight back from Hungary that Turkey is worried about Khashoggi's disappearance.