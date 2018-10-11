The disappearance of journalist and one-time advisor to the Saudi family brings in to sharp focus the leadership of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS). While much of the Western press and policy world fawned over the reforms and bold openings of the Crown Prince, many leading Saudis themselves either simple shut up were made to stand down.

While there is no conclusive evidence as of yet that the Saudis ordered the disappearance or alleged murder of Jamal Khashoggi, all fingers point towards Riyadh and the Crown Prince himself.

Turkish investigators have released videos, photos, statements and other evidence implicating the Saudis.

Prince Khalid bin Salman, MBS' brother—who calls Khashoggi a friend—says that the allegations against Saudi Arabia are "absolutely false, and baseless."

Why is the world not willing to give the Saudis the benefit of the doubt? It seems like the judgment has already passed – as apart from unnamed Turkish security sources there has been no official conclusion or clues leading to the alleged involvement of the Saudis. The problem for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is that internationally, it has very little credit left.

Prince versus Prince

Before one goes into the immediacy of the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, one of the main reasons the world is skeptical of the initial response of the Crown Prince, is the spate of arrests and disappearances of Mohammed bin Salman’s main rivals to power.

Ever since the ascendancy of the current Crown Prince, there have been arrests of high profile members of the House of Saud such as Prince Waleed Bin Talal, the mysterious death of the son of the former head of intelligence Prince Muqrin, and the house arrest of the man whom Mohammed bin Salman replaced as Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Nayef.

Another powerful rival, Prince Muttaib bin Abdullah, who was also seen as a potential future king was replaced as head of the National Guard and put on the corruption list.

That there is corruption amongst the family was never a doubt – neither was a clean-up drive against corruption seen as detrimental to the Kingdom’s stability. In fact far from it – the anti-corruption drive was seen as vital. However the Crown Prince’s own lavish spending at the same time Saudi Arabia is facing austerity goes against the public declaration of chasing corrupt princes.

It is no coincidence that the sudden disappearances and arrests of the three most powerful princes of their generation are not linked to corruption. At the same time, high profile princes, including the full brother of the current king, has come out in opposition of the current happenings of the Kingdom, and how dangerously the family is split because of Mohammed Bin Salman.

Last year, the BBC did an investigative documentary on the disappearances of Saudi princes that had sought to challenge the powerful voices in Riyadh. NBC News also reported that the Crown Prince, also kept his mother under constant scrutiny and away from his father, so that his work does not come under too much criticism. With so much tumult, killings and disappearances of Princes within the House of Saud, it would take little for the Riyadh establishment to go after those Saudis that are not even from the ruling family.