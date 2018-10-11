The recent disappearance of renowned Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi—a strong critic of the country’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman—has once again put Riyadh and its inexperienced leader in an awkward spot.

Turkish government sources believe that Khashoggi, whose fiancee was Turkish, has been killed by a 15-member Saudi squad brought from the kingdom inside the consulate. Ankara has released the footage of the Saudi journalist’s entrance to the consulate. There is no footage of Khashoggi exiting, leading many to believe that he was killed inside, or was clandestinely removed and possibly killed later.

Experts and politicians are trying to make sense of why a state, which is one of the world's richest countries in oil and gas, would do something like this.

“I’ve never been more disturbed than I am right now,” said Lindsey Graham, a Republican senator close to US President Donald Trump.

“If this man was murdered in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, that would cross every line of normality in the international community,” Graham observed.

MBS reportedly enjoys a close relationship with Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of Trump, yet he was reminded by Trump two weeks ago that the kingdom can not last two weeks if Washington does not back up Riyadh.

For a while, MBS chose to remain silent about Trump’s bold remarks. Most of the Saudi press has also been mute since the provocative assertion.

“If these words made toward [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan, the situation would totally be different,” said a former top Iranian official, who is still very influential in Tehran's policy making process and who wants to remain anonymous, indicating that Erdogan would just brush Salman out.

“If that kind of remark made against us, we would also act differently,” said the Iranian official. Iran and the Saudi kingdom have had numerous hot exchanges in the past.

“We would not and will not accept that kind of indignity,” he concluded.

Under MBS, Riyadh has taken unprecedented steps in the kingdom’s history to reform the country’s cultural and political life which are not in line with the core ideology of Wahhabism, the official sect of the state.

Salman has also gone after some of the most senior Saudi family members, imprisoning them on corruption charges last year.

Under the limelight of the recent Khashoggi crisis, now both American media and US policy-makers question the implications of MBS' close relationship with Kushner, a strong defender of Israel.

Kushner is also a close confidant of Benjamin Netanyahu, who is the the prime minister of Israel.

Both Trump and Netanyahu are facing corruption charges in their respective countries.

Has Riyadh lost its way?

Saudi Arabia's grand mufti Abdul Aziz al Ash Sheikh came up with a bold assertion in November.

He not only called the Palestinian political group Hamas a "terrorist organisation," but also cautioned Muslims worldwide that fighting against Israel was improper.

The grand mufti's remarks on the decades-old Palestinian-Israeli conflict was expected to create an uproar from Muslims across the world – but it didn't. Israel was quick to welcome the statement, inviting the top Saudi cleric to Tel Aviv.

"I invite the mufti to visit Israel; he will be welcomed with a high level of respect," Ayoub Kara, Israeli Communications Minister, wrote in his official Twitter account.

Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies have almost always maintained warm diplomatic ties with Israel, keeping their dealings with Tel Aviv away from the media glare. The two countries were reportedly even devising a plan to strike Iran in 2013.

Many leaders in Muslim-majority countries have now begun to question the role of Saudi Arabia in Middle Eastern affairs. With Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman calling the shots, the country has pushed itself on the path of isolation as regional actors such as Turkey, Qatar, Lebanon and Iraq are pivoting away from the kingdom.

At the centre of their discontent is the Saudis' developing alliance with Israel. “There is co-operation between Israelis and Saudis relating to certain policies in the region," former foreign minister of Tunisia Rafik Abdul Salam told TRT World.

"Israelis have often declared that they have deep co-operation with some countries to face the Iranian threat.”

It's the Iranian threat that dictates the kingdom's foreign policy, bringing it closer to Israel and placing it at odds with other regional powers.

The latest example of Saudi's growing estrangement with other Muslim-majority countries is the recent summit held in Istanbul by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Several leaders from Muslim majority states came together to unanimously reject US President Donald Trump's announcement that he would give Jerusalem to Israel, thereby recognising it as the "eternal capital" of the Jewish people.

The Saudi kingdom snubbed the summit by breaking protocol. Instead of sending a ministerial level delegation, it sent a senior bureaucrat.

Although King Salman criticised Trump's position on the Israel-Palestine conflict, the kingdom and its allies were accused of exerting pressure on Jordan to accept Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The military missteps

The quarrel between the Saudi-led Gulf states and Iran dates back several decades. But in the last decade, Iran has been strongly asserting itself to gain the upper hand in the Middle East.

In response to Iran's geopolitical manoeuvring, the Saudi-led Gulf states have waged a war against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. The war has resulted in tens of thousands of civilian casualties and caused a deadly famine in the country.