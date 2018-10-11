Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC lightweight champion who defeated Conor McGregor of Ireland last week, on Thursday made his first public statement on his official Instagram account.

"Why do you have to punish my team, when both teams fought. If you say that I started it, then I do not agree," he wrote addressing UFC.

On Saturday, the Russian ended McGregor’s attempt to win back the title when he sealed a brutal submission victory with a rear naked choke hold in the fourth round, which then sparked a mass brawl.

Fights broke out in and around the cage, with a red-shirted fan landing several blows on McGregor before security intervened. Both fighters were escorted from the arena by police and security.

UFC boss Dana White later told Fox Sports that three members of Nurmagomedov’s team were arrested and later released.

