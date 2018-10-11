POLITICS
Khabib Nurmagomedov makes first public statement after controversial fight
Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC lightweight champion who defeated Conor McGregor of Ireland last week, makes his first public statement after the controversial fight.
Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC lightweight champion who defeated Conor McGregor of Ireland in the main event of UFC 229, speaks during the ceremony of honouring him at Anzhi Arena in Kaspiysk, a city in the republic of Dagestan, Russia, October 8, 2018. / Reuters
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
October 11, 2018

Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC lightweight champion who defeated Conor McGregor of Ireland last week, on Thursday made his first public statement on his official Instagram account.

"Why do you have to punish my team, when both teams fought. If you say that I started it, then I do not agree," he wrote addressing UFC.

On Saturday, the Russian ended McGregor’s attempt to win back the title when he sealed a brutal submission victory with a rear naked choke hold in the fourth round, which then sparked a mass brawl. 

Fights broke out in and around the cage, with a red-shirted fan landing several blows on McGregor before security intervened. Both fighters were escorted from the arena by police and security.

UFC boss Dana White later told Fox Sports that three members of Nurmagomedov’s team were arrested and later released.

Putin congratulates Nurmagomedov

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin met and congratulated Nurmagomedov on his victory.

Putin gave a mild lecture to Nurmagomedov over his behaviour, but stressed that any Russian will respond forcefully to an attack from the outside.

“I will ask your dad not to punish you harshly,” the president told the 30-year-old fighter from the mainly Muslim Dagestan region, adding that “you won worthily and convincingly.”

Putin said that like other Russians he had “closely followed” the fight in Las Vegas and “got emotionally involved.”

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
