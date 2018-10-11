As the Russian presence in Syria passes its three-year mark, its activities around the world have become the subject of more media scrutiny than ever before, and occasionally deep controversy.

Within Russia, coverage of the Syrian war has become as regular as the weather forecast.

One week ago, The Sun tabloid paper published a report under the sensational title PUTIN TROOPS IN LIBYA, causing an uproar among senior British government members.

But back in Russia, media coverage on Libya is relatively rare and nearly absent, mainly because Moscow, already committed to the Syrian conflict with no near exit in sight, has little appetite of getting invested in the strife and conflict of yet another Middle Eastern country.

Syria 2.0?

According to the British tabloid newspaper which vaguely cited anonymous sources, Russia recently deployed its troops between the coastal cities of Benghazi and Tobruk, both strongholds of a Libyan warlord, Khalifa Haftar, commander of the East Libyan army.

According to The Sun, dozens of officers from the GRU military spy agency as well as its Spetsnaz special forces wing are already ‘on the ground’ in eastern Libya, “carrying out training and liaison,”

“Devastating Kalibr anti-ship missiles and state of the art S300 air defense missile systems are also now believed to be on the ground in Libya,” The Sun wrote citing an unidentified source from 10 Downing Street.

The newspaper, this time in an editorial, highlights that President Putin is attempting to establish a foothold on Libyan soil to render it “Syria 2.0”, later changing the phrasing to: “his new Syria.”

The Russian Defense Ministry denied the report in its usual blunt fashion, while a host of Russian political and military experts also strongly expressed that the alarm raised by The Sun is false.

At best, they admit, the tabloid is overreacting.

Lost in interpretation

But as always, there is no smoke without fire, concedes Grigory Lukyanov, an expert in the Middle East affairs in Moscow Higher School of Economics.

“There are actually one or more Russian private military companies present in Libya, and no one has ever tried to conceal that fact. These PMCs are there for completely legitimate reasons – hired to protect international humanitarian missions, cargo convoys, commercial establishments, and so on,” he said.

This is where the key to The Sun’s source assumed “misinterpretation” can be found.

Russian PMCs are happy to hire anyone capable of carrying arms and risking their lives for money. Though not quite mercenaries in terms of international law, these folks come from all corners of the former Soviet Union, with many having served in the Soviet Army.

As such, they speak Russian as their first or second language and are virtually indistinguishable from Russian passport holders, even though they might not hold one.

However, Lukyanov argues that these Russian-speaking non-Russian nationals have nothing to do with Putin’s far-reaching plans to unleash a wave of refugees into Europe from Libya, as presented by The Sun.

“It may well happen that the troops The Sun or its unidentified source in Downing Street has detected in Libya could be simply be a PMC on a rotating shift,” Lukyanov suggests.

The expert points out that Moscow has no political or military interest in getting bogged down in a Libyan civil war that has dragged on for years, with no foreseeable light at the end of the Syrian tunnel.

East or West

The Kremlin’s official stance bringss it equally distant (or equally close) from either powers in Libya’s east-west divide.