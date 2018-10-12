A Turkish court will rule on Friday on the detention of Andrew Craig Brunson – a US pastor who is at the centre of a diplomatic row between Washington and Ankara.

Brunson left his house early on Friday to the hearing amid reports he could be released.

The Trump administration is hopeful that Brunson could be freed at the hearing, but the State Department has said it was unaware of any deal with the Turkish government for his release.

In addition to the US State Department, Vice President Mike Pence, speaking at a briefing, declined to confirm any deal between Turkey and US, but he voiced hope for Brunson's release.

Special operations forces and riot police took high security measures in the street where Brunson is under house arrest.

Turkey-US tensions