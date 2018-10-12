Turkey will root out "terror nests" in east of Euphrates river in Syria soon, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

"Hopefully very soon, we will root out terror nests also in east Euphrates with the support of commandos, who are pinned today with badges," Erdogan said at a military ceremony in central Isparta province.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on January 20, 2018 to clear Syria's Afrin region of the YPG/PKK and Daesh terror groups.

In August 2016, Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield to clear the Turkey-Syria border from Daesh and US-backed YPG, which Turkey considers to be the Syrian affiliate of the PKK terror outfit.

Campaign against FETO

Erdogan said Turkey dealt a major blow to the members of terrorist organisations at home.