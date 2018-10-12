At least six Palestinian protesters were killed on Friday by Israeli army gunfire near the Gaza-Israel border area, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qidra identified two of the slain Palestinians as Ahmed Ibrahim al Tawil, 27, and Mohamed Abdel Hafiz Ismael, 29.

The remaining four have yet to be identified.

According to Qidra, another 50 Palestinians were injured by live ammunition fired by Israeli troops deployed along the other side of the buffer zone.