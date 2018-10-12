WORLD
Israeli forces kill at least six Palestinians in Gaza
It's the 29th consecutive Friday of protests against Israeli occupation. During that time around 200 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli army.
Palestinians gather at the Israel-Gaza border fence during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, in southern Gaza on October 12, 2018. / Reuters
October 12, 2018

At least six Palestinian protesters were killed on Friday by Israeli army gunfire near the Gaza-Israel border area, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.   

Ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qidra identified two of the slain Palestinians as Ahmed Ibrahim al Tawil, 27, and Mohamed Abdel Hafiz Ismael, 29.     

The remaining four have yet to be identified.     

According to Qidra, another 50 Palestinians were injured by live ammunition fired by Israeli troops deployed along the other side of the buffer zone.

 Protesters demand the right of return to their homes and villages in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.       

They also demand an end to Israel’s 12-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its roughly two million inhabitants of many basic commodities.    

According to the Health Ministry, more than 200 Palestinians have been killed — and thousands more injured — since the rallies began on March 30.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
