French Polynesia has filed a case at the International Criminal Court against France for crimes against humanity, regarding over 193 nuclear tests conducted there over three decades, according to a French Polynesian opposition leader on Tuesday, October 2.

"We owe it to all the people who died from the consequences of nuclear colonialism," said former President Oscar Temaru, speaking at the UN Committee focused on decolonisation.

France has not recognised its legacy of nuclear testing in its colonies, and had also conducted extensive nuclear tests in Algeria.

Nuclear tests, by force

"We see French nuclear tests as no less than the direct result of colonisation," said Temaru.

He noted that the nuclear tests were against the people’s will, "with the direct threat of imposing military rule if we refused."

Temaru, who favors independence, said France has "ignored and shown contempt" for repeated offers since 2013 to come to the table under UN supervision.

In 2010 however, France passed a law providing compensation to military veterans and French civilians affected by the program. Citizens of its former colonies went largely ignored.

The gruesome effects of radiation poisoning

Acute radiation poisoning is a horrific condition. Short term symptoms, usually followed by death include:

- Internal bleeding of organs

- Bloody diarrhoea

- Mental confusion

- Multiple organ failure

- Peeling skin

- End to blood cell and antibody production

- Vomiting

- Liquified bone marrow

- Shaking, seizures and loss of muscle control