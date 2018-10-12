WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN chief visits quake-hit Indonesian city
Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said the official death toll had risen to 2,073 as of Thursday, with most of the fatalities in Palu.
UN chief visits quake-hit Indonesian city
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres greets children while visiting a camp for displaced earthquake and liquefaction victims in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, October 12, 2018. / Reuters
October 12, 2018

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday visited an Indonesian city shattered by an earthquake and tsunami to personally assess the impact of the disasters.

Guterres is attending the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank on the island of Bali. 

He paid a visit to the hard-hit city of Palu on Sulawesi island, where Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla welcomed him at the partly damaged airport.

They were briefed by the country's top disaster official, Willem Rampangilei, and Central Sulawesi Governor Longki Djanggola on the damage caused by the September 28 quake, which triggered a tsunami that swept away houses, crumpled cars and beached numerous ships.

TRT World's John Joe Regan reports.

RECOMMENDED

Kalla and Guterres visited Balaroa, where the force of the magnitude 7.5 quake liquefied soft soil and tore apart neighbourhoods, and the coastal area of Talise, which was devastated by the tsunami.

"Here in Palu, I saw first-hand the destruction caused by the recent earthquake and tsunami," Guterres said on Twitter during the visit.

"To the many people I saw and spoke to: your strength and resilience are remarkable. The UN is with you to support government-led rescue and relief efforts."

Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said the official death toll had risen to 2,073 as of Thursday, with most of the fatalities in Palu.

Guterres returned in the afternoon to Bali where he will meet Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and other officials attending the IMF-World Bank meetings, which continue through Sunday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US proposes critical minerals trade bloc aimed at countering China in rare move with allies
Erdogan, Sisi push Türkiye-Egypt cooperation as Gaza crisis, regional conflicts dominate talks
Gulf Clan, major Colombia drug cartel, halts peace talks after Trump-Petro pact