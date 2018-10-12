Prince William and US Attorney General Jeff Sessions have called for the international community to crack down on trafficking that is driving elephants and tigers to extinction.

The Illegal Wildlife Trade conference drew royals, presidents and ministers from 80 nations to London on Thursday to debate how to save endangered animals and better track financial transactions from wildlife smuggling gangs.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury reports.

"It is heartbreaking to think that by the time my children, George, Charlotte and Louis are in their 20s, animals, rhinos and tigers might well be extinct in the wild," Prince William said.

Sessions came to London as head of a US team spearheading global efforts to fight transnational criminal gangs whose wildlife trafficking business is broadly estimated to be worth between $17 billion and $26 billion (14.7 and 22.5 billion euros).

"The only time criminals care about borders is when they hide behind them. It's our job to stop them," Sessions said.

"We cannot allow the illegal extermination of entire populations of species."

Experts now believe criminal networks trafficking arms and people are also involved in wildlife poaching and black market animal product sales.