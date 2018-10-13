Saudi Arabia dismissed on Saturday accusations that Jamal Khashoggi was ordered murdered by a hit squad inside its Istanbul consulate as "lies and baseless allegations", as Riyadh and Ankara spar over the missing journalist's fate.

As the controversy intensified, the Washington Post reported Turkish officials had recordings made from inside the building that allegedly proved their claims Khashoggi was tortured and killed at the consulate.

In the first Saudi ministerial reaction to the accusations about Khashoggi's killing, Interior Minister Prince Abdel Aziz bin Saud bin Nayef said that "what has been circulating about orders to kill him are lies and baseless allegations".

The Kingdom "is committed to its principles, rules and traditions and is in compliance with international laws and conventions", he added according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

Trump to speak with Saudi king 'pretty soon'

US President Donald Trump said he will soon speak with Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz about the disappearance of Khasoggi, also a US resident.

Trump called it a "serious situation" and pledged that the US government will find out what happened to Khashoggi.

"I'll be speaking to him, yes, pretty soon. Well, I can't tell you, but I will say that they are looking very hard and fast and not only us, a lot of people are looking to find out because it - it is potentially a really, really terrible situation. So we'll see what happens," Trump said.

"We’re going to find out what happened with respect to the terrible situation in Turkey having to do with Saudi Arabia and the reporter," said Trump, speaking to the press in Ohio.

Saudi image at stake

The case risks damaging the image of the kingdom and its ties to the West as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman promotes a reform drive at home.

Big names from media and business have already cancelled appearances at a major conference in Riyadh this month.

Saudi journalist and Washington Post contributor Khashoggi vanished on October 2 after entering the consulate to obtain documents for his upcoming marriage.

On October 6, Reuters, quoting Turkish government sources, reported police believe he was killed, but Riyadh denies that.

A Saudi delegation arrived in Turkey for talks, officials said on Friday, with the case risking fragile relations between Ankara and Riyadh.

The Saudi delegation, whose composition was not immediately clear, is expected to meet with Turkish officials in Ankara at the weekend, state media said on Friday.