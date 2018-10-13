WORLD
Former FARC rebels struggle to reintegrate in Colombia
The peace deal between Colombia and FARC rebels in 2016, ending over 50 years of conflict in the South American country, was hailed widely. We meet some of the former rebels who are struggling to adjust to the new realities.
Colombia has been urged to step up its efforts to bring the former FARC fighters into the fold in order to prevent them from resorting to crime. / TRTWorld
Baba UmarBaba Umar
October 13, 2018

It's two years since a historic peace agreement in Colombia ended more than half a century of conflict between FARC rebels and the state. 

After a life spent with a gun and living with a guerrilla-like organisation, reintegrating into civilian life can be difficult. 

Former FARC fighter Diogenes Medina used to lead a platoon  in the mountains. Now he's managing a farm that produces 1,500 eggs per day. 

"We are barely making enough to cover costs. Chicken feed is expensive right now. And we also have to spend on antibiotics, vitamins, and egg crates. We also need to get more boxes," said Medina.

The international community has urged Colombia to step up its efforts to bring these former fighters into the fold in order to prevent them from resorting to crime. 

TRT World'sManuel Rueda reports on how some former FARC members are adjusting after laying down their weapons. 

SOURCE:TRT World
