WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nigeria 'peace clubs' bid to counter Boko Haram propaganda
In the city of Maiduguri, where the militant group was formed, Islamic scholars and community leaders are trying to contain the group's violent message with a curriculum based on peace.
Nigeria 'peace clubs' bid to counter Boko Haram propaganda
Teachers say the 'peace club' is helping diverse students start to accept and understand one another. / TRTWorld
Baba UmarBaba Umar
October 13, 2018

For almost 10 years, the West African group Boko Haram has promoted a message of violence. 

The group condemns Western education as forbidden, or haram. 

In the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri, where Boko Haram was formed, Islamic scholars and community leaders are trying to counter the message through what they call 'peace clubs' with an educational curriculum based on peace.

Baba Mohammed, the club teacher, says the activity is helping diverse students start to accept and understand one another.   

But he admits it's not likely to stop young people from being recruited by Boko Haram.

RECOMMENDED

"This is not enough," said Mohammed.

"But with the aid of peace club, that means it's an extra mile on the students to understand what is peace and then what is the negative effect of joining Boko Haram to the society." 

More than 27,000 people are thought to have been killed in the Boko Haram insurgency that has triggered a humanitarian crisis and left 1.8 million people without homes.

TRT World's Chika Oduah has more. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US proposes critical minerals trade bloc aimed at countering China in rare move with allies
Erdogan, Sisi push Türkiye-Egypt cooperation as Gaza crisis, regional conflicts dominate talks
Gulf Clan, major Colombia drug cartel, halts peace talks after Trump-Petro pact