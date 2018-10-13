WORLD
2 MIN READ
Saudi-led airstrike kills 17 in contested Yemeni port city Hudeida
The strike, which hit in the Jebel Ras area, also wounded 20 people, a spokesman for the rebel-run Health Ministry, Youssef al-Hadari, said.
Saudi-led airstrike kills 17 in contested Yemeni port city Hudeida
In this file photo, homeless children stand on the road in Hudeida, Yemen. Hudeida, with its key port installations that bring in UN and other humanitarian aid, has become the centre of Yemen's conflict, with ground troops allied to the coalition struggling to drive out the rebels who control it. [February 12, 2018 ] / AP
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
October 13, 2018

An airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition targeting Yemen's Shia rebels known as Houthis killed at least 17 people in the port-city of Hudeida on Saturday, Yemeni rebel officials said.

The strike, which hit in the Jebel Ras area, also wounded 20 people, a spokesman for the rebel-run Health Ministry, Youssef al Hadari, said.

Hudeida, with its key port installations that bring in UN and other humanitarian aid, has become the centre of Yemen's conflict, with ground troops allied to the coalition struggling to drive out the rebels who control it.

RECOMMENDED

Tribal leaders said the strike hit traffic, including a bus that was completely destroyed, killing all inside, adding that women and children were among the dead. The tribal leaders spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing for their safety.

The death toll is expected to rise as many of the wounded were in critical condition.

The Saudi-led coalition has been locked in a stalemated war with the rebels since 2015. An estimated 10,000 people have been killed in Yemen's conflict, which has produced what the United Nations says is the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates