An airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition targeting Yemen's Shia rebels known as Houthis killed at least 17 people in the port-city of Hudeida on Saturday, Yemeni rebel officials said.

The strike, which hit in the Jebel Ras area, also wounded 20 people, a spokesman for the rebel-run Health Ministry, Youssef al Hadari, said.

Hudeida, with its key port installations that bring in UN and other humanitarian aid, has become the centre of Yemen's conflict, with ground troops allied to the coalition struggling to drive out the rebels who control it.