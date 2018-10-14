Bosnian Muslim widow, Fata Orlovic has been long battling to remove a Serbian Orthodox church from her land.

She was ethnically cleansed from the Konjevic Polje village, 20 kilometres east of Srebrenica where Bosnian Serb forces killed thousands of Bosnian Muslims in the early 1990s.

During the war, her husband was also murdered.

When Orlovic decided to return to her village in the 2000s, she found the church had been built on her land. Since then, she has been in a legal battle with the Serbian authorities to have it moved.