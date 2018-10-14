The Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman has spent millions of dollars to boost his image as a reformer since becoming the de facto leader of the kingdom in 2017.

Riyadh has hired influential PR firms and powerful lobbyists to publicise his decisions to let women drive for the first time and allow pop concerts to take place in the conservative country.

When he went to United Kingdom and the United Sates on an official visit earlier this year, full-page advertisements were taken out in leading newspapers lauding how he had opened up the country to foreign investors.

Prince Salman, also known as MBS, has tried to lure global companies and investors in his attempt to diversify the Saudi economy and reduce its dependence on oil.

But the disappearance and possible murder of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who went to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 but never emerged, seems to have upended much of those efforts.

The incident took place just days before the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference where Riyadh was hoping to attract leading executives.

Some of the participants have now announced that they won’t be attending because of the Khashoggi case.

“Because of the publicity of the case and the gruesome elements about it, the companies are a bit embarrassed about their association with the conference,” David Butter, an associate fellow at the Chatham House told TRT World.

MBS had met CEOs of many top companies when he was in the US, he says.

“And his pitch was that Saudi Arabia is a country of future and its progressive. I think the CEOs bought into the story and then it suddenly appears that there is a much more dark side to it.”

Deserted in the desert

The conference dubbed “Davos in the desert” has been organised by Saudi government’s Public Investment Fund, its international investment arm being used to invest around the world.

Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has announced he won’t be attending the conference.

"I'm very troubled by the reports to date about Jamal Khashoggi," Khosrowshahi said in an emailed statement to CNBC on Friday.

"We are following the situation closely, and unless a substantially different set of fact emerges, I won't be attending the FII conference in Riyadh.”

Saudi Arabia is one of Uber’s largest markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

Uber has made the decision despite taking $3.5 billion in investment from the Public Investment Fund, which also has its representative on the board of the ride-hailing company.