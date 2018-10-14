Hatice Cengiz, fiancee of missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, on Saturday called for accountability if he was killed.

Khashoggi, a columnist for the Washington Post, was last seen entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2, and fears have grown that he has been killed.

On Friday, several media outlets reported that Turkish authorities had audio and visual evidence that showed Khashoggi was killed inside the consulate.

In an op-ed penned for The New York Times, Cengiz, a doctoral student in Istanbul, said that if the allegations proved true, Khashoggi "is already a martyr" and his loss was "of every person with a conscience and moral compass".

"If we have already lost Jamal, then condemnation is not enough. The people who took him from us, irrespective of their political positions, must be held accountable and punished to the full extent of the law," she said.

On the same day Khashoggi visited the consulate, 15 Saudis, including several officials, arrived in Istanbul on two planes and visited the consulate while Khashoggi was inside, Turkish police sources said.