The street where the new US Embassy building is located in Ankara will bear the name of Malcolm X, the capital's municipality announced on Saturday.

The street in the Cankaya district will be named after US Muslim leader and human rights activist Malcolm X who was assassinated in 1965.

The Metropolitan Municipality Assembly has unanimously accepted the name change.

Malcolm X, who was born in 1925, was assassinated on February 21, 1965 in Washington Heights, New York City, after a relatively short life of immense struggle for the rights of black people.