Anger in Italy grew Sunday over an interior ministry order to transfer all migrants out of a town at the centre of a national debate on the integration of asylum-seekers.

The ministry has said all migrants must leave the Calabrian town of Riace in southern Italy following the arrest of its mayor Domenico Lucano earlier this month for allegedly fiddling the system to benefit refugees.

Sources at the ministry were later quoted by Italian media outlets to have rowed back on the forced transfers, saying the migrants would "only be moved on a voluntary basis".

Those electing to remain, however, would no longer "benefit from the reception system".

The town -- whose population had been dwindling for decades -- made headlines around the world by welcoming migrants in an attempt to revitalise itself.

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, however, has said he wants to reduce projects inspired by Riace and group asylum-seekers in large centres.

"For shame. This is not Italy!" former prime minister Enrico Letta said on Twitter, reacting to the decision.

"Stop Salvini. Don't look the other way," added the National Partisan Association (ANPI).

Salvini and his far-right League party have made Riace an emblem of their "war on the immigration business".

But following the decision to dismantle the model, around 200 migrants who have made their lives in the sparsely-populated town -- boosting jobs and development -- will be affected, according to Italian media reports.

Critics say the government should instead be waging war on organised crime in Calabria, a heartland of the mafia.