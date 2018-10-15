TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Saudi king, Erdogan discuss probe into Khashoggi's disappearance
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz stressed forming a joint working group to probe the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, says a Turkish presidential source.
Saudi king, Erdogan discuss probe into Khashoggi's disappearance
King Salman of Saudi Arabia (L) and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by telephone on Sunday evening and discussed the investigation into the disappearance of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. / AA
By Mazhar Ali
October 15, 2018

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz discussed the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi In a phone call on Sunday night.

Erdogan stressed forming a joint working group to probe the case, said a Turkish presidential source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to media.

Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist, Riyadh critic and columnist forThe Washington Post, has not been seen since he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2 for routine paperwork ahead of his planned wedding.

RECOMMENDED

On that same day 15 other Saudis, including several officials, arrived in Istanbul on two planes and visited the building while Khashoggi was also inside, Turkish police sources said.

All of the identified individuals have since left Turkey.

Saudi authorities have yet to give a clear explanation of the dissident journalist's fate, while several countries – particularly Turkey, the US, and the UK – are pressing for the case to be cleared up as soon as possible.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates