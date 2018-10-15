POLITICS
South African charity uses unsold clothing to help unemployed mothers
A South African organisation called the Clothing Bank has persuaded retailers across the world to hand over their unsold merchandise as part of a programme to help unemployed women.
More than 3,000 women have benefited from The Clothing Bank. (TRT World screen shot) / TRTWorld
By Mazhar Ali
October 15, 2018

Every year, manufacturers and designers destroy hundreds of tons of unsold clothing. 

They say it prevents counterfeiting and maintains the value of their brands. 

A South African organisation called the Clothing Bank has persuaded retailers across the world to hand over their unsold merchandise as part of a programme to help unemployed women. 

"My dignity is back I now put something on the table for my children and support my family," says Vuyelwa Moyikwa who was unemployed a year ago and now works for the Clothing Bank.

Crystal Orderson reports from Cape Town.

