WORLD
3 MIN READ
Syrian regime ‘ready to fight’ for Idlib if rebels reject deal
Tahrir al Sham, a rebel alliance spearheaded by Al Qaeda's former Syrian affiliate, signalled on Sunday that it would abide by the terms of the deal to evacuate Idlib of all heavy weapons and militants by Monday.
Syrian regime ‘ready to fight’ for Idlib if rebels reject deal
Fighters from the Ahrar al Sham group prepare their weapons in Jabal al Arbaeen, which overlooks the northern town of Ariha in the Idlib province on May 26, 2015. / Reuters
Ertan KarpazlıErtan Karpazlı
October 15, 2018

The Syrian regime’s foreign minister Walid al Moualem said on Monday that regime forces stand ready to fight rebels around the northwestern region of Idlib if a Russian-Turkish deal is not implemented there the same day, in keeping with a critical deadline.

The deal for Idlib sets up a buffer zone running 15-20 kilometres (9-13 miles) deep into rebel territory that must be evacuated of all heavy weapons and all militants by Monday.

Moualem said it was up to Russia now to judge whether the agreement, which staved off a regime offensive on the last notable swathe of territory in rebel hands after seven years of war, was being fulfilled.

"Our armed forces are ready around Idlib to eradicate terrorism if the Idlib agreement is not implemented," Moualem said at a press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Ibrahim al Jaafari in Damascus.

"Idlib, as any other province, has to return to Syrian sovereignty. We prefer to have it through peaceful means, through reconciliation, but if not there (are) other options."

Tahrir al Sham, a rebel alliance spearheaded by Al Qaeda's former Syrian affiliate, signalled on Sunday that it would abide by the terms of the deal, although it did not explicitly say so.

RECOMMENDED

"We value the efforts of all those striving - at home and abroad - to protect the liberated area and prevent its invasion and the perpetration of massacres in it," Tahrir al Sham said in its statement. However, it added that Tahrir al Sham would not end its fight or hand over its weapons.

TRT World's Sara Firth has more from Turkey's Hatay province on the Syrian border.

Idlib's other main opposition faction, a Turkish-aligned alliance of groups known as the National Liberation Front, has already expressed its support for the agreement.

Moualem further said the regime’s next target after recovering Idlib from rebels would be the area east of the Euphrates, indicating territory held by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the main bulk of which comprises of militants from the PKK terror group's Syrian affiliate, the YPG.

"After Idlib our target is east of the Euphrates," he said, adding that the area must also return to Syrian sovereignty.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates