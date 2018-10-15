The Syrian regime’s foreign minister Walid al Moualem said on Monday that regime forces stand ready to fight rebels around the northwestern region of Idlib if a Russian-Turkish deal is not implemented there the same day, in keeping with a critical deadline.

The deal for Idlib sets up a buffer zone running 15-20 kilometres (9-13 miles) deep into rebel territory that must be evacuated of all heavy weapons and all militants by Monday.

Moualem said it was up to Russia now to judge whether the agreement, which staved off a regime offensive on the last notable swathe of territory in rebel hands after seven years of war, was being fulfilled.

"Our armed forces are ready around Idlib to eradicate terrorism if the Idlib agreement is not implemented," Moualem said at a press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Ibrahim al Jaafari in Damascus.

"Idlib, as any other province, has to return to Syrian sovereignty. We prefer to have it through peaceful means, through reconciliation, but if not there (are) other options."

Tahrir al Sham, a rebel alliance spearheaded by Al Qaeda's former Syrian affiliate, signalled on Sunday that it would abide by the terms of the deal, although it did not explicitly say so.