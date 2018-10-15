WORLD
4 MIN READ
Greek coalition ally threatens to quit if Macedonia deal goes to parliament
Panos Kammenos, leader of the Independent Greeks party, says he won’t offer his backing for a deal between Greece and its northern neighbour to change the country’s name to North Macedonia.
Greek coalition ally threatens to quit if Macedonia deal goes to parliament
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (left), jokes with Defence Minister Panos Kammenos before speaking to the parliamentary group of Syriza and Independent Greeks in Athens on June 22, 2018. / Reuters
Ertan KarpazlıErtan Karpazlı
October 15, 2018

The leader of a small right-wing party threatened on Monday to pull it out of Greece's governing coalition if a deal settling a row over Macedonia's name comes to parliament, increasing uncertainty in a country that just emerged from bailouts.

Leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Panos Kammenos, leader of the Independent Greeks party, joined forces in 2015 with the stated aim of pulling Greece out of its then-debt crisis and fight corruption that flourished under socialist and conservative rule and pushed Greece to the verge of bankruptcy.

But the new deal Tsipras's government struck with Macedonia that changes its name to North Macedonia has shattered the coalition's honeymoon after Greece's bailout exit in August, refocusing attention on the coalition's contradictions.

"I won't vote for this deal if it comes to parliament," Kammenos, who is defence minister, told state TV ERT after a trip to the United States, where he presented his party's stance and what he called an alternative scenario, if the deal fails.

"If the parliamentary majority decides a divorce, so be it, there will be one," he said, adding that his personal relationship with Tsipras remained "harmonious."

Greek nationalists have opposed the name deal, contending that Macedonia is historically Greek and part of Greek heritage.

Greece maintained for 27 years that Macedonia's name implied territorial claims to its northern province of the same name, and so blocked Skopje's path to European Union and NATO membership. The June deal approved by Tsipras removed that obstacle, and has been embraced by both NATO and the EU.

RECOMMENDED

But the deal has been thrown into doubt by the failure of a Macedonian referendum to achieve the minimum turnout needed to uphold the accord. In that light, Kammenos said, the deal is unlikely to come before the Greek parliament for approval.

Greece's coalition government, whose term ends late next year, is backed by 153 lawmakers in the 300-seat parliament. Kammenos' party holds 7 seats. Tsipras has repeatedly ruled out early elections.

But in an effort to ease fears of a government collapse if the Macedonia deal comes to the Greek parliament for a vote, government officials have said that support from independent and centre-left lawmakers has already been secured.

But Kammenos's comments triggered heated debate, even within Tsipras' leftist Syriza party. During a weekend meeting of its central committee, members said the partnership was unravelling.

"It's a big political issue when a government partner says he disagrees to the point of being forced to withdraw his confidence in the government," senior Syriza official Panos Skourletis said on Monday.

"This is a big political mistake on his (Kammenos) part."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates