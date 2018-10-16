A US judge on Monday dismissed adult film actress Stormy Daniels's defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump and ordered her to pay his attorney's fees, saying a tweet the president had written referring to her was protected by free-speech laws.

Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, said they would appeal the decision.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006.

She has said that in 2011, a man approached her in a Las Vegas parking lot and threatened her after she had agreed to talk about her experience with Trump in an interview. She then released a sketch of the man.

Trump responded by dismissing her claims in a tweet.