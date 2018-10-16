BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
UK shoe businesses worry over no Brexit deal scenario
The English shoe industry is heavily reliant on trade with the EU, and the uncertainty over Brexit is making businesses nervous.
UK shoe businesses worry over no Brexit deal scenario
High heels on display in the Pretty Small Shoes store in Bloomsbury, London, Monday, March 6, 2017. / AP
By Asena Boşnak
October 16, 2018

Brexit negotiations enter a crucial phase this week, with a summit in Brussels designed to try and to overcome the last remaining disagreements over the UK's withdrawal.

Businesses across Europe are concerned about the consequences of a no deal scenario.  

The English shoe industry has customers all over the world, and is heavily reliant on trade with the European Union. 

RECOMMENDED

As the politicians enter the final stages of negotiations they're hoping their voice will be heard, and not drowned out by the political squabbling.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood went to one famous factory in the Midlands.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates