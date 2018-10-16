The Turkish investigation team entered looking into the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Monday evening, and left nine to ten hours later, early on Tuesday.

A Turkish diplomatic source had earlier said that a joint Turkish-Saudi team would conduct a search of the consulate - the last place Khashoggi, a prominent critic of Riyadh, was seen before he vanished on October 2. Turkish officials say they believe he was murdered.

An acting chief prosecutor and a public prosecutor were assigned by Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office to carry out the probe at the consulate.

Also, specialists from the anti-terror branch and crime scene investigation units of Istanbul Provincial Security Directorate were included in the team.

Trump suggests "rogue killers"

US President Donald Trump suggested on Monday that “rogue killers” could be responsible for the Saudi journalist’s disappearance after a personal phone call in which Trump said Saudi Arabia’s King Salman denied any knowledge of what happened to the Saudi government critic.

Trump's statement came as CNN cited two sources as saying the Saudis were preparing to report that Khashoggi died as the result of a botched interrogation, while the Wall Street Journal said the kingdom was weighing whether to say that rogue operatives killed Khashoggi by mistake.

Trump dispatched Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to the Kingdom. Pompeo is expected to stop in Turkey after his trip to Saudi Arabia, a National Security Council spokesman said on Monday.

Trump made the comment about "rogue killers" after what he said was 20 minutes on the phone with King Salman, the 82-year-old monarch who Trump said denied having any information about what had happened to Khashoggi.

Pressure grows on Riyadh to release evidence

American lawmakers have threatened tough punitive action against the Saudis, as Germany, France and Britain jointly called for a "credible investigation" into Khashoggi's disappearance.

The foreign ministry official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with government regulations. Officials in Saudi Arabia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Turkish officials have said they fear a Saudi hit team killed and dismembered Khashoggi, who wrote critically of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The kingdom has called such allegations "baseless" but has not offered any evidence Khashoggi ever left the consulate.

Such a search would be an extraordinary development, as embassies and consulates under the Vienna Convention are technically foreign soil and must be protected by host nations.

Saudi Arabia may have agreed to the search in order to appease its Western allies and the international community.

'Severe punishment'