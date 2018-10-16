The US-Saudi alliance has been an enduring feature of the Middle East security system since the end of the second World War. Regimes have fallen and borders have changed over the decades, but the Saudi kingdom has withstood the tumult and so has its partnership with Washington.

That is, at least until recently.

The disappearance—and apparent murder—of Saudi journalist and activist Jamal Khashoggi adds fresh strain to a relationship that has been fraught since the Obama administration.

CNN and other news channels report that Saudi Arabia will accept responsibility for Khashoggi’s apparent death, claiming that it was an accident that occurred during an interrogation.

Should the Saudis move forward with this explanation, it would be met with skepticism. Riyadh’s acceptance of responsibility, however, would be sufficient to ease tensions with both Washington and Ankara caused by the Khashoggi affair, providing the off-ramp they all clearly seek.

America and Saudi Arabia have little choice but to continue their alliance. But it will no longer be business as usual.

The Saudis are facing their greatest reputational crisis in the United States since 9/11. Its efforts to rebrand itself as a dynamic, innovative, and reforming country have been dealt a fatal blow. And it is essentially at war with a major US newspaper – a paper that speaks directly to Washington insiders. But Riyadh still has a network of supporters—both new and old—it can rely on in Washington to get what it wants.

An old alliance faces disruption

Riyadh has remained, until recently, a status quo, conservative force aimed at maintaining regional stability and order.

The Saudis opposed the spread of communism and revolutionary pan-Arabism, Iran’s revolutionary brand of Islam, and the expansionism of Baathist Iraq. As the world’s largest exporter of oil for most of the past half-century, Riyadh—with the exception of the 1973 Arab oil embargo—has served as a critical force for stabilising oil markets and, by extension, the global economy.

But, during the Obama administration, the Saudis lost their air of indispensability. Barack Obama put little effort into cultivating a relationship with then-King Abdullah. His administration’s embrace of the Arab Spring, especially protest movements in Egypt and (at least initially) Bahrain, shook the Saudis.

Obama’s half-hearted support for the Syrian opposition combined with his efforts to diplomatically engage Iran, culminating in the nuclear deal, sent a message to the Saudis that a new order was emerging. Not only would the Saudis no longer be the strategic partners to the extent they once were, but Washington was also pivoting toward Tehran.

Saudi anxiety grew even as Washington shored up Riyadh’s security with arms sales to the tune of over $100 billion and provided essential support for the Saudi-led Yemen war.

The rise of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman or “MBS” in 2015 and election of President Donald Trump in 2016, brought a whirlwind of disruption to the regional and world order. MBS, like Trump, picked a host of battles within and without: combatting the old guard, discarding traditions of consensus, and taking on Iran.

MBS has attempted to weaken the social control of the Salafi establishment. He has restrained the religious police and opened up public space to women and entertainment in ways not seen in decades in his country.

The Saudi crown prince essentially adopted the Dubai playbook, marketing his country as a new center for entertainment and technological innovation. He also promised reform: a great leap forward in the Saudisation of the labor force, phasing out subsidies, and introducing a value-added tax.