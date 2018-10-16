US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Tuesday to discuss the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, as Turkish police prepared to search the Saudi consul’s residence in Istanbul in a widening probe.

Khashoggi, a US resident and leading critic of the Saudi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, vanished after entering the consulate on October 2. Turkish officials have said they believe he was murdered there and his body removed, which the Saudis strongly deny.

President Donald Trump, who dispatched Pompeo to Riyadh over the case amid strained ties with the key ally, speculated on Monday that “rogue killers” may be responsible after speaking with King Salman.

After talks with the king, Pompeo met Foreign Minister Adel al Jubeir and will have dinner with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to officials in Riyadh.

Pompeo is then expected to go to Ankara on Tuesday where he will brief Turkish officials on his conversations in Riyadh.

US media say Riyadh is set to acknowledge killing Khashoggi

CNN reported on Monday that Saudi Arabia was preparing to acknowledge Khashoggi’s death in a botched interrogation, after denying for two weeks any role in his disappearance.

The New York Times, citing a person familiar with the Saudi plans, reported the crown prince had approved an interrogation or abduction of Khashoggi. It said the Saudi government, which could not be reached immediately for comment on the reports, would shield the prince by blaming an intelligence official for the bungled operation.

Turkish authorities have an audio recording indicating that Khashoggi was killed in the consulate, a Turkish official and a security source have told Reuters, and have shared evidence with countries including Saudi Arabia and the United States.

UN calls for diplomatic immunity to be lifted

The case has provoked an international outcry against the world’s top oil exporter. The UN human rights chief on Tuesday said immunity on diplomatic premises and officials should be lifted for the Khashoggi investigation.

Consulate search

Overnight, Turkish crime scene investigators entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, the last place Khashoggi was seen before vanishing, for the first time and searched the premises for over nine hours.

A Turkish foreign ministry source said the police would search the consulate again on Tuesday as well as the consul’s residence, which Turkish media have previously reported could be linked to Khashoggi’s disappearance.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking to reporters in parliament on Tuesday, raised the possibility that parts of the consulate had been repainted. “The investigation is looking into many things such as toxic materials and those materials being removed by painting them over,” he said.