WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least seven people killed in train derailment in Morocco
A train derailed in Sidi Bouknadel, a town near Rabat, killing at least seven people and injuring more than 80 others.
At least seven people killed in train derailment in Morocco
A general view shows the site of train derailment at Sidi Bouknadel near the Moroccan capital Rabat, Morocco on October 16, 2018. / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
October 16, 2018

At least seven people were killed and about 80 injured when a train was derailed near the Moroccan capital Rabat on Tuesday morning, a medical source said.

The train derailed near Sidi Bouknadel, a town near Rabat, on the busy coastal line connecting the capital to the commercial hub of Casablanca.

RECOMMENDED

State news agency MAP said a train had derailed near the town on the Rabat Kenitra line but did not give any details.

There was no immediate statement from the state-owned railway firm ONCF.

Earlier local news outlets reported that two trains had collided but then published images showing a train derailed near some residential buildings.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates