A day after militants missed a deadline under a demilitarisation deal for Syria's Idlib, key powerbroker Russia said the deal was still going ahead.

The agreement, reached by opposition backer Turkey and regime ally Moscow, gave "radical fighters" until Monday to leave a horseshoe-shaped buffer around the last major opposition and rebel stronghold in the war-ravaged country.

But they have held their ground, and Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) pledged to continue fighting -- despite not taking an explicit position on the deal.

By Tuesday, more than 24 hours after the deadline, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) monitor said there were "no signs" of an HTS evacuation.

Under the deal, the militants' departure would pave the way for patrols of the zone by its Russian and Turkey sponsors.

"We did not monitor on Tuesday any withdrawal or patrols in the buffer area," said Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman.

The Kremlin however said Tuesday the deal was being implemented despite some setbacks.

"The memorandum is being implemented and the military are satisfied with the way the Turkish side is working in this regard," presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists at a regular briefing.

"Of course one cannot expect everything to go smoothly with absolutely no glitches, but the work is being carried out."

There was no reaction from Ankara, which observers said was a sign of a de facto grace period to allow the deal to be fully implemented.

Clearing the buffer of HTS and other militants - including Hurras al Deen and Ansar al Islam - was seen as the real test of the September 17 accord.

The deal provides for a 15-20 kilometre buffer zone semi-circling rebel-held areas in Idlib and the neighbouring provinces of Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo.

It gave until October 10 for the zone to be cleared of any heavy weapons, a deadline Turkey, the Observatory, and rebels said had been met.

"Troops are still ready"

HTS and other hard-line groups, which together hold over two-thirds of the planned buffer, also appeared to have quietly met the first target date and pulled heavy arms out of the zone.

But publicly, HTS has stayed vague on the deal.

The group, dominated by Al Qaeda's former Syrian branch, pledged this weekend it would not stop fighting or give up its weapons, and insisted Russia should not be trusted.

"We have to wait for the Russian reaction. Russia is monitoring and following the situation," Syrian regime's foreign minister Walid al Moualem told reporters in Damascus.

But he said Idlib would inevitably return to regime control, implying a military assault was still on the table.