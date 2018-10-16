1)Saudi leaders, including Prince Mohammed bin Salman himself, have said that Khashoggi left the consulate freely, shortly after he entered, and that they have no knowledge of his fate.

There is no footage of Khashoggi leaving the consulate.

More to the point, could an operation like this have been undertaken without MBS' knowledge?

Saudi Arabia's national intelligence service was realigned to report directly to MBS.

Additionally, one of the 15-man team was Mohammad Saad Al Zahrani, a member of the Saudi Royal Guard. He had posted a picture of himself with MBS, that he has since deleted.

A source speaking to al-Khaleej al-Jadid quotes a source stating, "the Rough Sword unit, under Prince Mohammed bin Salman was behind the interrogation of Khashoggi".

He added that "the members of the unit all hold different specialisations and ranks, but are affiliated with the unit" and was the "same unit used to arrest princes held in the Ritz Carlton, and outspoken preachers critical of the regime."

The Saudi version of the story so far gives no explanation for the 15 Saudis identified in the videos and photos.

The scale and complexity of the operation, as well as the inclusion of a Royal Guard member, implicates more than just a small 'rogue' outfit.

TRT World has previously reported that attempts to set up a firewall around MBS are underway, to distance himself from the scandal. While MBS has gone on record stating he knew nothing about Khashoggi's disappearance, no visible internal effort took place to identify those responsible.

2. Security camera footage was removed from the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, and all Turkish staff were told to take a holiday on the day Jamal Khashoggi disappeared while inside the building

The Saudi narrative gives no explanation or response to any of this.

3. The Kingdom has never assassinated its dissidents, at home or abroad.

The Saudi Gazette, an establishment paper, has repeatedly claimed that the disappearance is part of a smear campaign against Saudi Arabia, while emphasising that the Kingdom’s track record speaks for itself.

In reality, Jamal Khashoggi is not the first Saudi in exile to ‘disappear’.

Few remember exiled Nassir al Said who ran an opposition radio programme and disappeared from Beirut in 1979, never to be found.