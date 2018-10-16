The Bosphorus is one of the busiest maritime passages in the world. With nearly 43,000 vessels passing through in 2017, the Bosphorus sees nearly three times the traffic of the Suez Canal.

The natural waterway cuts through Turkey’s Istanbul and divides the country between two continents – Europe and Asia. It is a corridor for commuters, travellers, merchant vessels, and residents who are looking to escape the hustle and bustle of an overflowing city.

“[The Bosphorus] is one of the most strategic waterways of the world," Selman Orun, the captain of a passenger ferry in Istanbul told TRT World.

"Since ancient times, it has many important roles. It is the only passage from the Black Sea into the Sea of Marmara. And also, it is the only passage to the Mediterranean from the Black Sea along with the Dardanelles Strait. This strategic location has hectic traffic,” he explained the congestion along the vital route.

But if things go according to plan, it won’t remain the only waterway passage through the city.

Parallel to the strait, the Turkish government is planning to build ‘Canal Istanbul’ in the northern part of the city. Canal Istanbul will link the Black Sea and the Sea of Marmara, north and south of Istanbul. The is the largest construction project undertaken by the governing Justice and Development Party.

“The formation of a new strait in Istanbul will be advantageous by removing the risk to Istanbul’s culture and historic buildings, which we endanger every day by letting cargo ships and tankers through [the Bosphorus]," explained Dr Mustafa Ilicali, a professor of industrial engineering at Istanbul Commerce University and former AK Party parliament member representing Erzurum.

"We can never get these back if we lose them. In the past 10 years, six out of 10 of the world’s largest projects were undertaken in Turkey. With this project, we will have undertaken the largest project in the world in the last decade.”

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, prime minister at the time, first proposed the canal in 2011, calling it a “crazy project.”

Underscoring the project as a “world brand” in many of his speeches, Erdogan also reiterated the plan for the Istanbul Canal after a cargo ship rammed into the shore of the Bosphorus. The April 7 crash caused extensive damage to one of historic Istanbul mansions dotting the iconic shoreline.

TRT World’sJoseph Hayat reports from Istanbul.

"The Bosphorus’ vital route is generally congested and of strategic importance. It is a difficult-to-navigate waterway. The difficulty comes from its narrowness and sharp curves,” Cahit Istikbal, a pilot and president of the Turkish Maritime Safety Association said.

What is the Istanbul canal project?

The canal will be an artificial sea-level waterway that will connect the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara and the Mediterranean, becoming an alternative for the global shipping lane. It is planned to be completed by 2023, according to Anadolu Agency.

It will also redraw the map of one of Europe's biggest cities, turning Istanbul's western side into an island.

The project is expected to cost approximately $15 billion.

The 45-km (nearly 28 miles) canal will be built in Istanbul's Kucukcekmece-Sazlidere-Durusu corridor. It is projected to boast a capacity of 160 vessel transits a day – roughly equivalent to the current volume of traffic through the Bosphorus, where traffic congestion leaves ships queuing for days off the strait.

Turkey's former minister of transport, maritime affairs and communication Ahmet Arslan said the route would start from Kucukcekmece Lake, which is located between Istanbul's districts of Esenyurt and Avcilar on the European side, and will continue to the north passing Istanbul's Sazlidere Dam and finally reach the Black Sea from the east of Terkos Dam.

The route was announced in January after a review of five alternatives.

According to the information obtained by Anadolu Agency from Turkey's Ministry of Environment and Urban Planning, the depth of the canal will be nearly 25 km (16 miles) and the width will change from 250 metres to 1 km allowing manoeuvring space for the ships.

“There is a construction period of 5 years. Digging will start in 2019, and the project will be completed by 2023, the 100th anniversary of the founding of our Republic," IlicaliI says. "I do not think the project will be delayed. The project is very detailed, the method of financing has been calculated, and all necessary measures have been taken,” he told TRT World.

“The ministry at the forefront of the planning, implementation, and budgeting the project is the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure,” he shared.

Why build a canal?

While, according to Ilicali, the benefits of Canal Istanbul are endless, the driving force remains reducing traffic on the Bosphorus and the urbanisation of Istanbul suburbs.

The canal will reduce traffic on the Bosphorus, "As there is no alternative route at the moment, transitions to the Black Sea result in congested traffic,” Ilicali said.

Since ships passing through the Bosphorus carry dangerous goods, an alternate route will reduce the risk posed to one single strait, he added.

"Canal Istanbul is not just a canal project. New parks and buildings will be built around the canal and merged with the rest of the city, contributing to urbanisation," the professor said.

“The threat of an earthquake is ever present for Istanbul, and the city is not ready. That is why urban transformation is required and a healthy city must be created. Increasing accessibility and facilitating mobility makes a major contribution to the development of the city,” he said.

"The canal will bring great prestige ... in addition to significant revenue,” Ilicali told TRT World.

8 billion reasons why

The government is expecting to generate approximately $8 billion in revenue per year from Canal Istanbul, thanks in part to the service fee for transits, former minister Arslan said.

The new canal would not be subject to the 82-year-old treaty, the Montreux Convention, which guarantees international vessels passage through the Bosphorus without having to pay an entrance fee. However, whether new treaties will be drawn up or other Black Sea region countries would want a say in this new channel remains to be seen.