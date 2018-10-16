One of the most striking features of modern politics has been the dramatic decline of social democracy.

In Europe’s most recent election, in Germany’s southeastern and prosperous state of Bavaria, the Social Democratic Party plunged below 10 percent of the vote. Bavaria has always been a conservative state but even as recently as 1998 the social democrats were able to command three times this level of support.

What happened in Bavaria is mirrored elsewhere, including at Germany’s federal election last year which saw the social democrats nationally fall to just 20 percent of the vote, their lowest since 1933.

Elsewhere, and over the past decade, numerous other centre-left parties have suffered major losses. In Austria, the Czech Republic, Italy, Poland, Sweden and elsewhere, parties that are generally unified by their social liberalism and acceptance of the capitalist system have fallen to historic lows.

In 2000, left-wing parties were in ten of the then-fifteen governments that were part of the European Union. Today, they are only governing four of the much larger twenty-eight member states.

This collapse has coincided with the rise of national populism and the broader fragmentation of Europe’s political systems, which are today seeing a larger number of parties doing better at elections.

This, in turn, is making it harder for Europe to get the strong, stable and ideologically coherent governments that it desperately needs as it grapples with major crises, from the lingering effects of the financial crisis to the refugee crisis and entrenched divisions between member states.

The fall of social democracy is also shifting the trajectory of Europe in other profound ways, in a more socially conservative and less liberal direction.

Even some left-wing parties, like those in like Denmark, Germany and Sweden, are radically overhauling their positions, downplaying their previous positions and adopting a tougher stance on issues like immigration, integration and the refugee crisis.

What's behind the change?

The collapse of social democracy is rooted in two shifts.

First, many traditional working-class voters who used to vote for the centre-left, or might otherwise consider doing so, have defected over to national populists, like the Alternative for Germany, Marine Le Pen’s National Rally, the League in Italy or, in earlier years, the UK Independence Party.