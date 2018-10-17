An Afghan election candidate and two others were killed by a bomb planted under his office chair in the southern province of Helmand on Wednesday, officials said, with the Taliban claiming responsibility for the attack.

Abdul Jabar Qahraman, who was preparing to contest Saturday's parliamentary polls, was killed in the blast, a senior government official said.

Omar Zwak, a spokesman for the Helmand governor, said another seven people were wounded.

"A bomb was placed below Qahraman's chair in his campaign office. We are investigating the incident," Zwak said.