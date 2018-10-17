WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bomb under office chair kills Afghan election candidate and two others
Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack in the southern province of Helmand that killed Abdul Jabar Qahraman, who was preparing to contest Saturday's parliamentary polls.
Afghan policemen inspect vehicles at a checkpoint in Helmand province, Afghanistan. / Reuters Archive
By Mazhar Ali
October 17, 2018

An Afghan election candidate and two others were killed by a bomb planted under his office chair in the southern province of Helmand on Wednesday, officials said, with the Taliban claiming responsibility for the attack.

Abdul Jabar Qahraman, who was preparing to contest Saturday's parliamentary polls, was killed in the blast, a senior government official said.

Omar Zwak, a spokesman for the Helmand governor, said another seven people were wounded.

"A bomb was placed below Qahraman's chair in his campaign office. We are investigating the incident," Zwak said.

RECOMMENDED

Qahraman is the 10th candidate to be killed in the past two months. Another two have been abducted and four others were wounded by the militants.

Another 22 people were killed at an election rally in northeast Takhar province last week.

The Taliban has directed Afghans to boycott the much-delayed parliamentary polls and has vowed to continue its fight against the Western-backed Afghan government. 

SOURCE:Reuters
