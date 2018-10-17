Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu have met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Ankara who briefed them on his talks in Riyadh on Tuesday with Saudi leaders who deny any knowledge of the fate of prominent Saudi journalist and government critic, Jamal Khashoggi.

Khashoggi, a US resident, has not been seen in public since he entered the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

After his meeting with Pompeo, the Turkish Foreign Minister said the investigation at the Saudi Consul's residence in Istanbul will continue along with all consular vehicles.

Cavusoglu said Pompeo communicated US President Donald Trump’s messages and concerns regarding Khashoggi’s disappearance to President Erdogan.

Pompeo flew in after holding talks with the Saudi King, the Crown Prince and kingdom's foreign minister a day earlier over the case of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance.

Pompeo was dispatched to Saudi Arabia by US President Donald Trump following reports that Khashoggi, a US resident, was murdered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul where the Riyadh critic went on October 2 to collect documents for his planned marriage.

Turkish officials say they have evidence that indicates Khashoggi was killed and dismembered in the consular building.

Before departing for Turkey, Pompeo said Saudi Arabia has committed to conducting a complete investigation into the disappearance of Khashoggi.

Earlier, President Donald Trump gave Saudi Arabia the benefit of the doubt in Khashoggi's disappearance, while US lawmakers pointed the finger at the Saudi leadership and Western pressure mounted on Riyadh to provide answers.

In Saudi Arabia, Pompeo met with Saudi King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Foreign Minister Adel al Jubeir.

"In each of those meetings, I stressed the importance of them conducting a complete investigation into the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi. They made a commitment to do that," he told reporters travelling with him after boarding the plane for Ankara.

"They said it would be a thorough, complete and transparent investigation," he said. "They indicated they understood that getting that done in a timely, rapid fashion so they could begin to answer important questions."

Khashoggi was a US resident who wrote columns for the Washington Post and he was critical of the Saudi government, calling for reforms.