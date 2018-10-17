A Palestinian man was killed after Israeli forces launched an air assault on Gaza on Wednesday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In a statement, the ministry said the attack targeted at least 20 areas in Gaza, including the northern city of Beit Lahia, where 25-year-old Naji al-Zaanin was killed.

Israeli forces confirmed the air assault, claiming it targeted a group of Palestinians trying to fire rockets into Israeli territory.

Three Palestinians were also injured according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.