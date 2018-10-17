Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu have met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Ankara who briefed them on his talks in Riyadh on Tuesday with Saudi leaders who deny any knowledge of the fate of prominent Saudi journalist and government critic, Jamal Khashoggi.

Khashoggi, a US resident, has not been seen in public since he entered the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

After his meeting with Pompeo, the Turkish Foreign Minister said the investigation at the Saudi Consul's residence in Istanbul will continue along with all consular vehicles.

Cavusoglu said Pompeo communicated US President Donald Trump’s messages and concerns regarding Khashoggi’s disappearance to President Erdogan.

"Cut into pieces"

Unnamed Turkish officials told CNN on Tuesday that Khashoggi’s body was "cut into pieces" after he was killed at the consular building. Separately, a high-level Turkish official speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity said police have found "certain evidence" during their search of the Saudi Consulate showing that Khashoggi was killed there.

The official did not provide details on the evidence that was recovered during the hours-long search at the diplomatic mission that ended early on Tuesday.

There is as yet no official word from Turkey or Saudi Arabia, who are jointly investigating the Riyadh critic’s disappearance, whether Khashoggi was actually murdered or killed by accident and whether Saudi Arabia was involved if his death is confirmed.

US media, citing anonymous sources familiar with the case reported on Monday that Saudi Arabia was preparing to admit Khashoggi had died during an uncommissioned interrogation at the consulate on October 2.

However, with the arrival of US President Donald's Trump's top diplomat in Riyadh, the official US narrative has become one of wait and see.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday had called for "severe punishment" of ally and oil spigot Saudi Arabia if Riyadh was shown to be involved.

But after Saudia Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman both denied any knowledge of Khashoggi's fate in their conversations with US state secretary Mike Pompeo, Trump said, “Here we go again with you’re guilty until proven innocent.”

Saudi consul general reportedly leaves Istanbul

Saudi Arabia's consul general to Istanbul, Mohammed al Otaibi, reportedly left Turkey for Saudi Arabia on Tuesday on a scheduled flight. Otaibi took off for Riyadh on a 1400 GMT flight from Istanbul, the Haber-Turk newspaper reported on its website. The state-run Anadolu news agency also reported he had left Turkey.

The website of Ataturk International Airport showed a flight of flag-carrier Saudia took off for Riyadh at 1400 GMT. Saudi Arabia did not immediately acknowledge the consul left the country.

Security forces began setting up barricades in front of the residence just hours after Otaibi allegedly flew out.

Saudi crown prince tells Trump he knows nothing

Trump said Tuesday he spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who “denied any knowledge” of Khashoggi's whereabouts or fate.

“Just spoke with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia who totally denied any knowledge of what took place in their Turkish Consulate,” the president tweeted. “He was with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the call, and told me that he has already started, and will rapidly expand, a full and complete investigation into this matter. Answers will be forthcoming shortly.”

Pompeo was dispatched by Trump to Riyadh and Turkey over the Khashoggi case.

He met King Salman on Tuesday and later with the crown prince who both denied any knowledge of what happened to the Riyadh critic after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.