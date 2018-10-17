The death toll in a gun attack by a student at a college in Crimea on Wednesday has risen to 19, Russia's health ministry said.

The Investigative Committee said an 18-year-old student identified as Vladislav Roslyakov arrived at the vocational college in Kerch early on Wednesday afternoon with a rifle and opened fire. The investigators said all the victims have died of gunshot wounds.

The investigators had earlier put out a statement saying an improvised explosive device went off in the college.

The investigators cited camera footage showing that the man opened fire on people and later killed himself. The investigators said they will now treat the incident as a mass murder and not as a terrorist attack.