The Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in India's most populous Uttar Pradesh state changed the historic name of Allahabad district to Prayagraj.

Prayag, the Sanskrit word for “place of sacrifice,” refers to the Hindu belief the creator of the universe made his first offering in the city at the point where the Ganges and Yamuna rivers meet.

A change in the names of the state's Allahabad University, Allahabad High Court and Railway Station will also soon follow suit, according to government sources.

“Today, the BJP government has rectified the mistake made by Akbar," a state BJP spokesperson said.

Mughal emperor Akbar had named the area Allahabad in the late 1500s.

Ever since the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came into power in 2014, it has taken several steps that are seen as shaping the country's national identity to match their religious views, that India is a nation of and for Hindus.

Having a secular constitution, India is a nation of 1.3 billion people with Hindus making up about 80 percent of the country's population, and is home to roughly 172 million Muslims who form the third-largest Muslim population in the world.

Even though several Indian governments have in the past also changed the names given to roads and towns by the sub-continent's British colonisers, the incumbent government's efforts are more in line with the BJP's stance of a “Hindu first” version of the country.