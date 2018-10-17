I last spoke with Jamal Khashoggi this May at a conference in Istanbul.

He was a taller, wiser, more accomplished, and more importantly, humbler version of those around him. It was a brief ten minute conversation on the current state of the Saudi regime under Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS).

In the course of our conversation, Jamal made it abundantly clear that he loved his country, mentioning that twice in our last conversation.

“I’m a Saudi. I love my country, and I’m not against Al-Saud…I’m only asking for reform because I know we’re going down the wrong path.”

He knew he would not be returning to his beloved home anytime soon, not while MBS was in power, and especially not while rejecting the regime’s demands to stay silent. After all, many of his friends were already imprisoned.

This conversation will never be forgotten, not merely because of the promise Jamal held as an influential figure throughout the region, but because of what the crown prince did a few months later to crush his reasoned voice.

Jamal was given assurances that he would be safe entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2nd, only to be captured, killed, and dismembered.

Details of the gruesome killing will soon become public, as Turkish authorities reveal more and more by the day.

Something about his killing has awakened the world's moral compass, but most likely hitting a nerve that a US permanent resident was murdered in cold blood inside a consulate, only to be allegedly grotesquely dismembered.

Frankly, dismemberment of the human body using a bone saw reeks of the actions of an infamous terrorist group in the region: Daesh.

It is the brutal killing of a journalist and his consequent dismemberment that has done more to awaken humanity's conscience to Saudi evil than the Saudi-induced famine in Yemen ever could - a situation considered the worst ongoing humanitarian crisis in the world.

Jamal was a humble man who had found refuge in the United States, even successfully securing permanent residency that granted him protections through the US Constitution. He had ignored demands from Saudi intelligence to remain quiet, even rejecting their offers of positions within the regime in exchange for his blind loyalty.

It is important to remember that in liberal democracies, loyalty is not measured by critique. As a matter of fact, if well-intentioned, critique proves loyalty.

This is not so inside the Saudi Kingdom. As he so-often stated, Jamal was proud of his roots and adamant that his work outside of the Kingdom was for the betterment of the conditions of his people.

For the Trump administration and as we deem him, ‘Prince’ Jared Kushner, a long time friend of MBS, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is now nothing more than a liability.

It's key to remember that the new de-facto leader of Saudi Arabia was not next in line to securing the throne.

It was the ‘three prince gamble’ of Mohammed Bin Zayed of the UAE, Mohammed Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, and most importantly, Jared Kushner, senior advisor to President Trump, that led to MBS’s rise in the Saudi hierarchy.

It appears there are now only two roads for the Trump administration: protect MBS at all costs, or replace him effectively.