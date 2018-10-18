A group of crime scene investigators investigating the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi left the Saudi consulate and consul general's residence in Istanbul after examining the premises, live footage from the scene showed.

This is the second time the Saudi consulate was examined this week.

A team of Turkish investigators also continued their search of the Saudi consul-general's residence as part of the probe into Khashoggi's alleged murder.

TRT World'sJoseph Hayat has the details.

Turkish crime-scene investigators had entered the residence of the Saudi consul general on Wednesday to search for evidence, just as Turkey's daily Yeni Safak published a gruesome recounting of his alleged slaying.

Saudi Arabia's flag flapped overhead as forensics teams walked into the residence, only 2 kilometres from the consulate where Khashoggi vanished on October 2 while trying to pick up paperwork to get married.

It was the second-such extraordinary search of land considered under international law to be Saudi sovereign soil after Turkish police searched the consulate during the early hours of Thursday morning.

The new search has put further pressure on Saudi Arabia to explain what happened to Khashoggi after a visit by US Secretary Mike Pompeo to both the kingdom and Turkey.

Flying back home, Pompeo remained positive about an ongoing Saudi probe into Khashoggi's disappearance, but stressed answers need to come soon.

"Sooner's betters than later for everyone," Pompeo said.

The residence search came after a report by the newspaper Yeni Safak citing what it described as an audio recording of Khashoggi's slaying.

It described the 60-year-old Washington Post columnist as being tortured after entering the consulate.

The newspaper said Saudi Consul General Mohammed al Otaibi could be heard on the tape, telling those allegedly torturing Khashoggi: "Do this outside; you're going to get me in trouble."

The newspaper said one of the Saudis torturing Khashoggi replied: "Shut up if you want to live when you return to (Saudi) Arabia."

Saudi officials have not responded to repeated requests for comment from The Associated Press in recent days.

Otaibi left Turkey on Tuesday afternoon, Turkish state media reported.